Bananas win 2021 CPL Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In front of a sold out home crowd at Historic Grayson Stadium in a decisive game three for the Petitt Cup, the Savannah Bananas brought home the championship, defeating the Morehead City Marlins 13-3, winning the 2021 Coastal Plain League Championship series 2-1.

BREAKING: the @TheSavBananas are PETITT CUP CHAMPS for the Coastal Plain League! They beat the Morehead City Marlins 13-3 in a decisive game 3. @WTOC11 @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/AtsSyPABic — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) August 8, 2021

The Bananas hadn’t won the title since their inaugural season in 2016. The Marlins had been back-to-back defending champions until Saturday night.

After not having a single at-bat in the playoff series, Drew Yniesta smacked a ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer to get things going, and the Bunch never looked back.

The Bananas finish the season 38-8 overall. They begin the Breakfast Bowl nine game exhibition series with their rival, the Macon Bacon, on August 12.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.