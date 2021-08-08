Bananas win 2021 CPL Championship
The Savannah Bananas brought home the championship, defeating the Morehead City Marlins 13-3, winning the 2021 Coastal Plain League Championship series 2-1.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In front of a sold out home crowd at Historic Grayson Stadium in a decisive game three for the Petitt Cup, the Savannah Bananas brought home the championship, defeating the Morehead City Marlins 13-3, winning the 2021 Coastal Plain League Championship series 2-1.
The Bananas hadn’t won the title since their inaugural season in 2016. The Marlins had been back-to-back defending champions until Saturday night.
After not having a single at-bat in the playoff series, Drew Yniesta smacked a ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer to get things going, and the Bunch never looked back.
The Bananas finish the season 38-8 overall. They begin the Breakfast Bowl nine game exhibition series with their rival, the Macon Bacon, on August 12.
