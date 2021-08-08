Sky Cams
Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-8-2021

*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will need by midnight with warm and muggy conditions overnight.  High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this week.  Our rain chances remain low and our temps will warm back into the 90s.  The best rain chances will be in the afternoon and early evenings.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Low pressure(Invest 94L)located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands There is a 50% chance for tropical development as it moves near the Lesser Antilles Monday.  Low pressure is located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as it moves west-southwest or west at 10mph.

Marine Forecast:  Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft.  Monday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

