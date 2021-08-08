Eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street closed due to crash at Ogeechee Road
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Ogeechee Road due to an accident, according to Chatham County Police.
Officers are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot. Occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
