Eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street closed due to crash at Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Ogeechee Road due to an accident, according to Chatham County Police.

Officers are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot. Occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.