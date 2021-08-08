Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Fire Department will host annual golf charity to help families in need

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Fire Department is already preparing to spread some holiday cheer with their third annual golf charity event. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 at the Richmond Hill Golf Club.

The fire department’s operations chief said they’ve been waiting to host this event again since the pandemic started. They said it’s all about seeing the smile on someone’s face when they’re able to give back.

“It’s a joy for us because being able to see the kids open the presents they specifically wanted is very important and also to see the parents kind of relief and happiness that their kids are excited. It’s always special to us. It’s one of our chief’s favorite events and it just warms your heart to be able to help as much as possible,” said the Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Operations Chief Michelle Meacham.

Some of the funds will also help kids with cancer pay their medical bills. Meacham said all of their reserves from previous events ran out so they’re trying to raise as much money as possible.

Meacham said there’s a chance they might have to reschedule the event again due to COVID-19 cases rising. You can keep an eye on their Facebook page for any changes.

