Savannah church holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reach hesitant communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday members of the community were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Connors Temple Baptist Church. Several local pastors and business owners came together to put on the event to encourage people to get their vaccine and stop the spread.

“We’re really trying to push people to let’s protect yourself and let’s protect others around you,” said Pastor Thomas Sills of Connors Temple Baptist Church.

Sills says as COVID-19 case numbers rise, he wanted to provide an opportunity not only for his congregation, but for the whole community to have an accessible place to get vaccinated. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson were available.

“The church in times past has been a beacon of light to help people in the community and we wanted to do that,” said Sills.

Data collected by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows just over 35 percent of Black residents in Chatham County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of August 6, 2021. (Georgia Department of Public Health)

According to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, only 35 percent of Black residents in Chatham County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sills says this is because there’s still a lot of hesitancy, but he was glad to see that before the event even started, there were people lined up waiting for their turn.

“It’s a blessing to see that people are really taking this serious,” said Sills

Sills reminds people to look for correct information about the vaccine. Cameron Griffin says he was hesitant to get a vaccine for a while because of the misinformation being spread around.

“I said, nah that’s not for me, I’ll just find another way of dealing with things,” said Cameron Griffin, who received a vaccine dose on Saturday.

But Griffin says now that he knows more about the vaccine and after seeing the toll COVID-19 is taking on people close to his heart, he rolled up his sleeve.

“As a father of four kids, I said ‘hey it’s time that I protect myself and my family as well,’” he said.

Sills says his congregation does have a high number of people vaccinated. However, he says, having service outside is still what’s best for the health and well-being of his congregants.

“The safest way to do it is a drive-up service. You’re safe and in your car. Until numbers start to go down, we start to see more people get vaccinated,” said Sills.

