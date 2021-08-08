Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah church holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reach hesitant communities

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday members of the community were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Connors Temple Baptist Church. Several local pastors and business owners came together to put on the event to encourage people to get their vaccine and stop the spread.

“We’re really trying to push people to let’s protect yourself and let’s protect others around you,” said Pastor Thomas Sills of Connors Temple Baptist Church.

Sills says as COVID-19 case numbers rise, he wanted to provide an opportunity not only for his congregation, but for the whole community to have an accessible place to get vaccinated. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson were available.

“The church in times past has been a beacon of light to help people in the community and we wanted to do that,” said Sills.

Data collected by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows just over 35 percent of Black...
Data collected by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows just over 35 percent of Black residents in Chatham County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of August 6, 2021.(Georgia Department of Public Health)

According to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, only 35 percent of Black residents in Chatham County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sills says this is because there’s still a lot of hesitancy, but he was glad to see that before the event even started, there were people lined up waiting for their turn.

“It’s a blessing to see that people are really taking this serious,” said Sills

Sills reminds people to look for correct information about the vaccine. Cameron Griffin says he was hesitant to get a vaccine for a while because of the misinformation being spread around.

“I said, nah that’s not for me, I’ll just find another way of dealing with things,” said Cameron Griffin, who received a vaccine dose on Saturday.

But Griffin says now that he knows more about the vaccine and after seeing the toll COVID-19 is taking on people close to his heart, he rolled up his sleeve.

“As a father of four kids, I said ‘hey it’s time that I protect myself and my family as well,’” he said.

Sills says his congregation does have a high number of people vaccinated. However, he says, having service outside is still what’s best for the health and well-being of his congregants.

“The safest way to do it is a drive-up service. You’re safe and in your car. Until numbers start to go down, we start to see more people get vaccinated,” said Sills.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Crash closes Montgomery at Oglethorpe in downtown Savannah
Crash cleared at Montgomery St., Oglethorpe Ave. in downtown Savannah
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Savannah church holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reach hesitant communities
Savannah church holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reach hesitant communities
Masks now encouraged but not required in Wayne County schools
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Health leaders excited by turnout to Wayne Co. vaccine clinic