Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced that Cherie Dennis has been named the Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Dennis was named Savannah-Chatham County’s Teacher of the Year in 2021.

Dennis has been a teacher for 12 years. She is currently an ESOL teacher at Hesse K-8 School.

Dennis was named a finalist for the state’s honor in May. She was chosen out of a pool of candidates all selected as their district’s Teacher of the Year. Dennis was surprised at home by SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett on Saturday.

As the 2022 recipient, Dennis will travel around Georgia and the country, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession. She will also be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Dr. Levett said in a statement, “I could not be prouder to have someone as deserving as Cherie Dennis represent the talented and dedicated teachers we have throughout Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. Cherie Dennis is the finest example of the extraordinary teachers found throughout our district.  I am excited to witness the year ahead for Ms. Dennis as she represents not just our district, but the state of Georgia as a nominee for National Teacher of the Year.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is promoting a new initiative to curb gun violence.
Savannah gun violence initiative: Three months later
Zamia Chisholm
Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Latest News

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
The LB4 Foundation gave out school supplies to Savannah students in need.
“We’re just proud to be here”, LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’