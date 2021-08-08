SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced that Cherie Dennis has been named the Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Dennis was named Savannah-Chatham County’s Teacher of the Year in 2021.

Dennis has been a teacher for 12 years. She is currently an ESOL teacher at Hesse K-8 School.

Dennis was named a finalist for the state’s honor in May. She was chosen out of a pool of candidates all selected as their district’s Teacher of the Year. Dennis was surprised at home by SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett on Saturday.

As the 2022 recipient, Dennis will travel around Georgia and the country, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession. She will also be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Dr. Levett said in a statement, “I could not be prouder to have someone as deserving as Cherie Dennis represent the talented and dedicated teachers we have throughout Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. Cherie Dennis is the finest example of the extraordinary teachers found throughout our district. I am excited to witness the year ahead for Ms. Dennis as she represents not just our district, but the state of Georgia as a nominee for National Teacher of the Year.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.