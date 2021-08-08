Some dodgy storms Sunday and the 90s return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got patchy dense fog this Sunday morning with an advisory south of the Altamaha until 8am. That will lift and give way to mostly sunny skies mid morning and temperatures warming to the upper 80s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs should reach 90° if not a little more away from the beaches. Heat indices will reach 100° in some locations. The sea breeze will and an inland trough will spark some showers and storms just after lunch through dinner time - 40% chance. Things should be quiet by 8:16pm sunset.

Heading the beaches? Low risk of rip currents, the UV index is “Very High”, wave heights two feet, and I believe there’s just as good of a chance of rain storms at the coast as there is inland today.

We start the work week possibly foggy again especially in cities that get the rain Sunday. Atlantic high pressure builds and a typical summertime pattern will take shape with a few to scattered showers/thunderstorms are possible each day, primarily triggered by the sea breeze.

High temps should be near normal each day, peaking in the mid-upper 80s near the coast to lower 90s inland. Overnight lows will remain mild, generally ranging in the low-mid 70s inland to upper 70s at the beaches.

I am tracking a front for mid week that may increase our afternoon rain chances, but timing is little iffy as that Atlantic High strengthens.

MARINE: SW winds 5-10kt, becoming S this afternoon, seas 2-3 feet. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Tonight: S winds10kt becoming SW after midnight. Monday: S winds 5kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 2 feet. Tuesday: S winds 5-10kts, seas 2 feet.

Tropics: Three areas of low pressure we’re watching in the Atlantic. One in the middle of the Atlantic has a 40% chance of development in the next five days, and none are of immediate threat to the Coastal Empire nor Low County.

