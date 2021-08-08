Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is promoting a new initiative to curb gun violence.
Savannah gun violence initiative: Three months later
Zamia Chisholm
Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Latest News

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
SCCPSS teacher Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The LB4 Foundation gave out school supplies to Savannah students in need.
“We’re just proud to be here”, LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears