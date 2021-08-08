Warmer on Sunday, rain chances return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning starts out muggy and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s.

It’ll be a warmer day with “feels like” temperatures near 90 degrees by 10AM. Actual highs top out near 90 with “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees. There is a chance to cool off as showers develop during the afternoon. A few isolated downpours are also likely. Severe weather is not expected.

It will feel close to 100° outside Sunday afternoon, but a few should could cool us down after lunch! pic.twitter.com/Gd20PsBmxR — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 8, 2021

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 8:42AM I 1.2′ 2:56PM I 8.8′ 9:00PM

Typical summer-like weather settles in during the beginning of the work week with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90s. We’ll be watching for isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, with splash-and-dash rain ending during the evening hours.

Tropical Update:

We are watching a few different areas of low pressure across the Atlantic, none of which are concerning at this moment.

The closest is a weak tropical wave in the western Atlantic with a 20% chance of development over the next five days. The second is a small area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic. This system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. There is another area of low pressure that has moved off the west coast of Africa with a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.