Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Warmer on Sunday, rain chances return

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning starts out muggy and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s.

It’ll be a warmer day with “feels like” temperatures near 90 degrees by 10AM. Actual highs top out near 90 with “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees. There is a chance to cool off as showers develop during the afternoon. A few isolated downpours are also likely. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 8:42AM I 1.2′ 2:56PM I 8.8′ 9:00PM

Typical summer-like weather settles in during the beginning of the work week with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90s. We’ll be watching for isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, with splash-and-dash rain ending during the evening hours.

Tropical Update:

We are watching a few different areas of low pressure across the Atlantic, none of which are concerning at this moment.

The closest is a weak tropical wave in the western Atlantic with a 20% chance of development over the next five days. The second is a small area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic. This system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. There is another area of low pressure that has moved off the west coast of Africa with a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Crash closes Montgomery at Oglethorpe in downtown Savannah
Crash cleared at Montgomery St., Oglethorpe Ave. in downtown Savannah
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Summertime pattern settling back in
Hot weather settling back in
Andrew's Saturday evening forecast 7PM 8.7
Warm weather is here to stay
Andrew's 6PM forecast 8.7
*
SATURDAY | Sun and clouds with a few showers, storms