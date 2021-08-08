Sky Cams
“We’re just proud to be here”, LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s LB4 and After Foundation hosted their annual back-to-school drive on Saturday to help families get their kids off to a strong start. They had bikes, book bags, school supplies and more.

Every year on August 7, Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and Lawrence Bryan III host this event in memory of their son. Lawrence Bryan IV was murdered in Savannah six years ago. They said this school drive celebrates his life and gives kids the tools they need to succeed.

“The LB4 Foundation, we go hard in the paint for our youngsters and we are thankful and humble that everybody believes in our vision,” said LB4 and After Foundation Co-Founder Lawrence Bryan III.

“Our vision is to make sure that these bookbags that you see, they are the seeds because you can go anywhere with education and we like to say watch God be God,” said Savannah’s District Three Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

She said several organizations helped make Saturday and every year possible. The foundation gave out their 905th bicycle today and plan to give away more bikes to the roofless and other families in need.

“Love is the greatest of all and it’s stronger than the grave and nothing that you can do can compare to love,” Wilder-Bryan added.

The imperial deputy of the Oasis of Savannah said one of the sayings they follow is “life brings about life”.

“Lawrence’s life has given us an opportunity to spill over into other lives,” said Savannah Oasis Imperial Deputy John Parker.

“When the love overweighs all adversity, it’s a joyous feeling,” said Elrico Rackard of Omar Temple No. 21 Shrine Club.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan said the power to unite the community is always stronger than the power to divide.

“A lot of these children don’t even know what love is. When we give out deodorant, a lot of them didn’t even know they can have their own deodorant. That’s deep,” she said.

