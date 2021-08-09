Sky Cams
Area hospitals coming together to give COVID update

Representatives from all major hospital systems in 8 counties will come together on Monday, Aug. 9 for a joint press conference, hosted by the Coastal Health District.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from all major hospital systems located in the eight-county Coastal Health District will hold a news conference Monday to address the latest COVID surge.

Representatives from Effingham Health System, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health, St. Joseph’s/Candler, and Southeast Georgia Health System will come together at 10 a.m. to share what they are seeing and experiencing on the front lines so that residents might better understand the gravity of the situation.

WTOC will be streaming this LIVE on our digital platforms.

