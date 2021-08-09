Area hospitals coming together to give COVID update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from all major hospital systems located in the eight-county Coastal Health District will hold a news conference Monday to address the latest COVID surge.

Representatives from Effingham Health System, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health, St. Joseph’s/Candler, and Southeast Georgia Health System will come together at 10 a.m. to share what they are seeing and experiencing on the front lines so that residents might better understand the gravity of the situation.

