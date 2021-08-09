Award ceremony for fallen World War I lieutenant

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A World War I lieutenant was honored Monday.

Even though the solider died in combat years ago, he was never awarded two medals that he earned during the war.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza and a team from Fort Stewart awarded the Purple Heart and WWI Campaign Ribbon to family 1st Lt. Thomas Reed Beasley. Beasley was a native of Reidsville, GA and a 1917 graduate of the University of Georgia.

“This is probably the most special event we’ll do here at Fort Stewart during my time here as a CG,” Maj. Gen. Costanza.

Maj. Gen. Costanza also says that he held a private ceremony with the lieutenant’s granddaughter in which he presented his own great-grandfather’s victor medal to her and her family.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.