“By the grace of God,” lifelong Savannah man turns 100 years old

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifelong Savannah resident Charles Edwards turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Edwards is the oldest member of First Evergreen Baptist Church. He said his secret to a long life is good food.

“A good seafood, crabs, oysters, shrimp, fish, you make it,” Edwards said.

“And by the grace of God, lots of love,” said his daughter Pat Edwards.

Surrounded by the love of his family, friends and church congregation, Edwards said he thanks God for good health and life.

“100 years old, that’s a blessing,” he said.

He thanked his daughter and grandson for looking out for him.

“I thank God for him everyday. Everyday, I still got my daddy,” his daughter said.

