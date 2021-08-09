Charter buses a hit with Tybee Island academy students

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy (TIMA) headed back to the classroom Monday for their first day of the school year.

School leaders say the year is already off to a great start even after implementing some changes to the school day.

More than 380 students are back on campus for in-person learning including TIMA’s first 7th grade class. TIMA is still implementing various COVID-19 safety protocols this year and one parent said that makes her feel comfortable having her child back in the classroom.

The school bell rang at 8:30 a.m. Monday marking the official start to the school year for TIMA.

“Our students were very excited to ride on the charter buses to school this morning. They had these nice air conditioned rides to school,” Principal Peter Ulrich said.

Principal Ulrich said their new bus partnership with Kelly Tours was all the rave and one parent says it made her daughter feel extra special.

“When we showed up today and saw the Kelly bus, the giant bus, my child really thought she was going to Hollywood,” Samantha Oughtred said.

Students are required to wear masks, temperature checks are still in place and parents have to fill out a COVID health screening questionnaire every morning, which Oughtred says is a great idea.

“To ensure the safety and to ensure that she’s not been exposed and to make sure the other children haven’t been as well,” she said.

Principal Ulrich says he is reminding families to have heightened awareness, still, when they’re out of class.

“Our parents have been very forthcoming when there’s been an infection in the household or there’s been something that we have to be mindful of. We have a few students that are out already just as a precaution, even on the first day,” he said.

Principal Ulrich says the school nurses are already working hard on contact tracing to see when these students will be able to safely return.

Oughtred says she’s happy her daughter is back in the classroom after almost a year of virtual learning.

“Having them back in the classroom and having attention on them, the full time attention that they need, is really optimal this year,” she said.

Principal Ulrich says the governing board for the school is following guidelines from the CDC about quarantine and isolation periods for when/if necessary for students or staff.

