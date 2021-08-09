Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We return to a typical summer patter this week as high pressure will be the dominate weather feature. Our rain chances remain low and our temps will warm back into the 90s. The best rain chances will be in the afternoon and early evenings. Invest 94L may impact our area Sunday into Monday and will need to be monitored closely. Right now it looks like we’ll at least see some showers beginning Sunday.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: Low pressure(Invest 94L)located 150 miles east of Barbados. There is a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves west-northwestward at 10-15 mph towards the Lesser Antilles. Low pressure is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it moves west-southwest or west at 10mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: E winds at 5-10 kt becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

