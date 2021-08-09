Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say sheriff’s deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase.

Banks County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook that Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries.

Deputies later spotted a vehicle identified for a person of interest. The sheriff’s office says deputies disabled the vehicle during a chase, and the driver came out shooting. The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate. Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.

