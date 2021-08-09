Sky Cams
Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say sheriff’s deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase.

Banks County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook that Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries.

Deputies later spotted a vehicle identified for a person of interest. The sheriff’s office says deputies disabled the vehicle during a chase, and the driver came out shooting. The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A rural mail carrier has been shot and killed in northeast Georgia while delivering mail.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s name is being withheld until relatives could be notified. No suspects or reasons for the shooting have been identified.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate. Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.

