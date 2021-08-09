Sky Cams
Effingham Co. to require masks in county-owned buildings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff and visitors are required to wear masks in buildings owned by Effingham County, according to a release sent on Monday.

The mask requirement does not include schools or privately-owned businesses. Masks will be made available at building entrances to those who need one.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Please see below for information from the Coastal Health District on the spread of COVID-19 in Effingham County.

