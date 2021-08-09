Sky Cams
Evans Co. schools head back after delayed start

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Evans County went back to the classroom today for the first day of school. The district was supposed to start last Tuesday, but the district pushed it back because of rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

District Superintendent Martin Waters said the first day got off to a smooth start. He said he’s glad the district can welcome students fully in-person so learning isn’t disrupted.

“About 10 minutes after the opening bell, everything was situated and settled and learning began for the 21-22′ school year,” said Waters.

A Claxton High School senior said it feels great to start her last year, even with the current restrictions.

“It feels good,” said Senior Sydney Jernigan. “It is a little sad that we still have to wear a mask but it’s great to be in the new school.”

As a senior, she said she’s happy to finally be around her friends and teachers again.

“It feels great to actually be able to see them. It’s a lot easier for work and stuff,” said Jernigan.

Dr. Waters said part of why they didn’t choose a hybrid learning model, is 67% of their teachers are vaccinated now. That number was around 50% at the end of last school year.

“When a teacher’s not in the classroom, we have wonderful substitutes, but there’s a disruption to the learning process,” he said.

Waters said they will continue to emphasize social distancing at athletic events and gatherings, but those will continue. He said the district consults health officials on a daily basis so that could change.

“Now, we’re still following the three W’S- wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. Hopefully, we’ll be able to back off the mask mandate at the end of the month if we see our numbers go down. But we’ll continue to emphasize good hygiene throughout the year.”

