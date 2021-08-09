Evans County Schools start the new school year

EVANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County Schools will be starting the new school year on Monday, Aug. 9, after delaying the start date due to Covid.

The start of school was pushed back by about one week, originally scheduled to open on Aug. 3. The district says, “The decision came after Covid-19 status for the district was classified as a rapid transmission zone.”

Once they open the schools Monday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters says buildings and buses will be cleaned every day and buildings will be sanitized twice a week. Masks will be required for students and staff at least through the end of August, but Dr. Waters says he is just glad to have all the students back.

“Even those that had to quarantine last year were upset sometimes when they had to go home for those extended periods of time. I certainly hope that brings, with students who come back who had to be virtual last year, a hunger to get back into the academics and the normal routine of school because we have an almost unlimited resource of excitement and resources to help them anyway they need,” said Superintendent Waters.

As of August 4th, Evans County school district employees were 67-percent fully vaccinated. Superintendent Waters says they are considering a hybrid model, but they really want students back face-to-face.

“When you are dealing with the whole child with social, emotional, the whole aspect academically, athletically, socially, it is just best to have kids here in-person. It’s best for them, it’s best for faculty and staff, and we believe we can do it in a very safe manner and do it efficiently,” Dr. Waters said.

In addition to routine class schedules in-person, the Evans County School System says athletic practices and competitions will continue following all guidance and recommendations issued by the GHSA.

The plan for now is five days a week but as we are already seeing with the delayed start, the school is keeping a close eye on the numbers and will make any changes necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.