Evans Memorial Hospital to administer COVID antibody treatment

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The FDA recently authorized REGEN-COV for emergency use. The antibody medicine is supposed to help reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

Evans Memorial Hospital just ordered the treatment.

The county remains in a red transmission zone with 92 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks and 85 hospitalizations. Only 31 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

The hospital says they are still seeing a high number of unvaccinated patients with COVID. And as of Monday, they have no beds left. They hope REGEN-COV will help with the severity of the cases they’re seeing.

With a full wing of COVID-19 patients and a limited number of beds left for non-COVID patients, the CEO says it’s important to know a few things about REGEN-COV. It’s specifically for people who aren’t vaccinated but it’s not a replacement for the vaccine.

They still strongly encourage vaccination. If a physician authorizes you to receive REGEN-COV, you’ll get four shots on different parts of the body on the same day. The shots are only for those who are 12 and older, at high risk for COVID, and have a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

”It’s the most important opportunity for those to minimize their symptoms in regards to COVID. So we still are promoting and advocating strongly that people who are not vaccinated seek the vaccination,” said Evans Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Lee.

Lee says of the 75 to 80 people tested over the weekend for COVID, 25 to 30 percent were positive. He said these numbers are worse than six months ago, but it’s better than three weeks ago. He says he hopes the trend continues to go down and they can use REGEN-COV as another tool in the toolbox.

Lee says they hope to give out the shots in the next 7 to 10 days.

