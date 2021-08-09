First day of school goes smoothly in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning marked the end of summer vacation and first day of school in several communities, including Wayne County.

Wayne County’s superintendent says their 5,000 students had a busy but productive first day of school.

Kindergarten students practiced straight lines and other essential skills of elementary school. The new school year comes as a resurgence in COVID-19 brings a rise in new case numbers and concerns over possible spread in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Kelly says they’re encouraging people to wear masks and get vaccinated but not requiring either. They’re working with local and state health agencies to balance the health and education needs for students.

“It’s important for our kids to be in school. Our community is passionate about our kids being in school. So, we’re monitoring numbers and doing all we can to make sure our kids are safe,” Dr. Kelly said.

He says they’re also working with the 15 percent of their student body that attended virtually last year and adapt to in-person learning this year.

He hopes the rest of the year can go as smoothly as the first day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.