Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

First day of school goes smoothly in Wayne County

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning marked the end of summer vacation and first day of school in several communities, including Wayne County.

Wayne County’s superintendent says their 5,000 students had a busy but productive first day of school.

Kindergarten students practiced straight lines and other essential skills of elementary school. The new school year comes as a resurgence in COVID-19 brings a rise in new case numbers and concerns over possible spread in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Kelly says they’re encouraging people to wear masks and get vaccinated but not requiring either. They’re working with local and state health agencies to balance the health and education needs for students.

“It’s important for our kids to be in school. Our community is passionate about our kids being in school. So, we’re monitoring numbers and doing all we can to make sure our kids are safe,” Dr. Kelly said.

He says they’re also working with the 15 percent of their student body that attended virtually last year and adapt to in-person learning this year.

He hopes the rest of the year can go as smoothly as the first day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after standoff
Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed
SCCPSS teacher Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise

Latest News

*
Gov. Kemp meets with education leaders as Wayne Co. heads back to school
ECSD Expansion plans
Two new schools planned to handle growth in Effingham County
Back to School: Evans County
Back to School: Evans County
Gov. McMaster acknowledges Delta variant concerns, but doubles down on rejecting school mask...
Gov. McMaster acknowledges Delta variant concerns, but doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates