Gov. Kemp meets with education leaders as Wayne Co. heads back to school

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp met educators and others in Jesup on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kemp said he’s doing all he can to help schools and communities in all parts of Georgia - urban or rural, pandemic or no pandemic.

The governor and Mrs. Kemp heard from teachers, administrators, and others at James E. Bacon Elementary. He talked about his goal to keep the state running through what he hopes is a short COVID resurgence. He talked about how the pandemic had interrupted the pay raise plan for teachers statewide.

“You have a commitment that, as your governor, I’ll continue to prioritize education in every corner of our state and continue to put students first,” Gov. Kemp said.

Wayne County school board member Sheron Daniel spoke up about state funding for schools. She believes the formulas favor larger schools in larger communities.

“All students, whether they’re from the metropolitan Atlanta area or rural Georgia, all of them deserve the same opportunity,” Daniel said.

Gov. Kemp also talked about a proposal to recruit new teachers, allowing people with related degrees to teach and ease shortages. Daniel says she feels some of these ideas are steps in the right direction.

