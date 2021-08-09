Gov. McMaster stands by decision to disallow mask mandates in S.C. schools

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has made the decision not to allow schools to have mask mandates.

He says he believes personal responsibility comes into play and encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

The Governor also says while state law prohibits a mask mandate in schools, parents can require their child to wear one in school. That is their choice.

“To mask children who don’t have a choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do and we are not going to do it,” said Gov. McMaster.

In about a week kids won’t be playing in parks in Bluffton.

But instead, they’ll be in school. And their parents will be choosing whether or not the kids will be masked.

“I will be sending them to school without masks.”

Emily Cantley said parenting during COVID has been stressful, but she’s had a clear focus.

“Since the start of the pandemic I decided as a parent that I was going to try to preserve their childhood and not act out of fear,” said Cantley.

She agrees with Governor McMaster and thinks it’s best that each parent make their own decision, no matter if they are for or against masking in schools.

“I feel like we should have the freedom to choose whether we send our kids back to school with a mask. I am anti-mask for my children, but at the same time if there’s a parent that wants to send their kid to school with masks, I’m also not that person that’s going to judge them or make fun of them like that is your choice.”

That sentiment echoed by the owner of a local indoor playground just minutes away. Kimberly Reardon leaves the mask decision up to parents when it comes to her business, much like the school district will.

“If the parents want their kids to wear a mask, they’ll have it on them, I will try to keep it on them but I’m not gonna fight with them to keep their masks on. A lot of them just won’t keep it on, a lot of our special needs (kids) will not keep a mask on,” said Kimberly Reardon, Owner of Ignite Sense Indoor Playground.

The other moms WTOC spoke with Monday shared these same beliefs, but acknowledged that some mothers would feel differently.

Beaufort County

Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools Dr. Frank Rodriguez can’t force students in his schools to wear masks by current state law, but WTOC asked him if he’d be doing anything differently if that law wasn’t in place. This was his answer.

“When you look at last year and we were dealing with the pandemic last year, we did have in place in our schools mask mandates as part of our mitigating strategy. Proviso 1.108 doesn’t allow us to do that this year,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

However, there are some COVID safety precautions that Dr. Rodriguez is able to put in place.

“Proviso 1.108 is silent on masks on buses, so we are requiring masks on a bus. We are requiring masks in our nurses offices and our nurses area, as well as in our athletic training area. That’s all in line with proviso 1.108.”

