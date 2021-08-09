Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but insisted school districts should not require masks in the classroom.

“The new variant the Delta there it does pose a real threat. We know that it spreads more easily,” McMaster said. “But shutting our state down, closing schools and masking children who have no choice -- for the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do it.”

The governor held a news conference Monday morning from the Statehouse in Columbia where he acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 cases blamed largely on the Delta variant, which researchers have said is more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

McMaster said now is a great time to get the vaccine as schools gear up to begin the new school year.

He said he took the vaccine and urged others to do so as well.

“I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve believed that it works. Studies show that all of the vaccines, all three are highly effective against COVID and the new variant,” McMaster said.

McMaster said masks in the classroom make it difficult for teachers and students to communicate with one another because they cannot see each others’ faces. At one point, he used his difficulty in hearing a reporter’s question as an example of the challenges masks in the classroom could cause.

“That’s the problem, I can barely hear you,” he told the reporter. “Imagine if everybody in schools were masked. That’s the problem. That’s one of the problems. And you’re hollering.”

When asked if masks would keep kids safer, McMaster replied “masking would help, but so would keeping them home. So would keeping them in their bedroom and not sending them to school at all, but that’s not necessary and there are negative consequences.”

McMaster’s news conference follows the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Controls’ report Friday of 3,236 new cases (2,535 confirmed and 701 probable). Before that report, South Carolina had not seen more than 3,200 new cases in one day since February 12, when 3,458 cases were reported (2,786 confirmed and 672 probable).

The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

McMaster said Friday state law is “very clear” about mask mandates. A state budget proviso prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

