Kemp: More Georgians getting vaccinated; mandates bad idea

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in Atlanta. The Republican governor says he encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but doesn't envision other measures unless hospitals get overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has seen an increase in COVID vaccinations since a rise in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus. But he said Friday that some people may never be willing to take the shots, and he reiterated his opposition to COVID-related mandates.

Kemp spoke at an elementary school in Cherokee County that reopened this week.

With the delta variant spreading rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have advised that everyone in schools wear masks in communities with substantial or high transmission.

But educators have had to contend with strong resistance from some parents and political leaders.

