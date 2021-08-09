Memorial Health makes visitor policy changes as COVID cases rise again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health University Medical Center has made changes to its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases are rising regionally.

Patients are limited to one designated visitor in most areas in the hospital. The visitor must be 18 years or older.

Below is a statement from Memorial Health:

“Memorial Health remains focused on your safety during this time. To ensure that our community has access to safe medical care when needed, we are updating our visitation guidelines effective Tuesday, August 10. Emergency room, inpatient units and day surgery patients may have one (1) designated visitor for the entire admission. Children’s Hospital, Women’s Services and neonatal ICU may have two (2) designated visitors. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time. Visiting hours are 9 AM until 6 PM.

For more information ➡ https://memorialhealth.com/covid-19/visitor-policy.dot. Thank you for your support in keeping our patients, visitors, physicians and colleagues safe.”

