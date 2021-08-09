Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Memorial Health makes visitor policy changes as COVID cases rise again

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health University Medical Center has made changes to its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases are rising regionally.

Patients are limited to one designated visitor in most areas in the hospital. The visitor must be 18 years or older.

Below is a statement from Memorial Health:

“Memorial Health remains focused on your safety during this time. To ensure that our community has access to safe medical care when needed, we are updating our visitation guidelines effective Tuesday, August 10. Emergency room, inpatient units and day surgery patients may have one (1) designated visitor for the entire admission. Children’s Hospital, Women’s Services and neonatal ICU may have two (2) designated visitors. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time. Visiting hours are 9 AM until 6 PM.

For more information ➡ https://memorialhealth.com/covid-19/visitor-policy.dot. Thank you for your support in keeping our patients, visitors, physicians and colleagues safe.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after standoff
Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed
SCCPSS teacher Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise

Latest News

*
Gov. Kemp meets with education leaders as Wayne Co. heads back to school
*
Evans Memorial Hospital to administer COVID antibody treatment
Effingham Co. to require masks in county-owned buildings
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as...
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise (Part 1)