MONDAY | Seasonably hot, with only spotty downpours

First Alert Weather
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’re waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-70s this morning, under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon with partly cloudy conditions. The temperatures peaks in the lower 90s in many communities away from the immediate beaches by mid-afternoon. It’ll feel like it is closer to 100 with humidity factored in.

Isolated showers an storms are forecast to bubble up in the afternoon heat. The greatest chance of rain is between 3 and 9 p.m. Only spotty rain coverage is expected. The chance of rain dwindles heading deeper into the evening and a mostly dry Monday night is in the forecast.

Tuesday begins similar to Monday, with a mostly dry forecast and muggy morning. Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon with another chance of spotty downpours. The forecast remain very summery; hot and mostly dry Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be watching the Gulf and Atlantic to see if moisture from a passing tropical wave or actual tropical system can work its a into our area late in the weekend and early next week.

Have a great Monday,

Cutter

