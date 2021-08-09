More students across the Coastal Empire heading back to school this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Classes start this week for four school districts in the Coastal Empire. Students in Evans, McIntosh and Wayne Counties will be back in the classroom on Monday, and students in Montgomery County will begin on Tuesday.

“Our students and our faculty members are anxious to get back to normalcy, so we’re going to try to make that happen for them,” said Reggie Burgess, Director of Tech and Accountability for Wayne County School District.

Wayne County students will be back for in-person instruction on Monday. Students and staff are encouraged to wear masks after the district decided not to require them. Since other districts that started last week have already identified some positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, Wayne County school officials remind parents that if anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine.

“Field trips, all these things that these kids have missed out on, I’m really looking forward to it,” said first grade teacher Leslie Greenlee.

McIntosh County students will be heading back to school on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Jim Pulos said the school year will look a lot like it did the end of last year. If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine. If students feel they missed out on some instruction last year, Dr. Pulos says not to worry.

“We plan to have an afterschool program through both the Y, the Boys and Girls Club, tutoring, etc. That’s going to run through the entire school year,” he said.

After having to delay the start of their school year, Evans County school officials are excited for students’ first day on Monday. Students and staff will be required to wear masks through at least the end of the month. Last week, the district’s COVID-19 status was classified as a rapid transmission zone, so Superintendent Martin Waters says they’re prepared for anything.

“Our teachers have plans already prepared for virtual learning. So if we ever had to go back to a full virtual setting we could do so in a matter of a couple of hours,” he said.

After a delayed start, students in Montgomery County Schools will be back on Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Mark Davidson says most of the COVID-19 safety protocols from last year will be in place this year, including temperature checks every morning. Masks will be required on school buses, but not inside buildings. One parent says she’s staying positive about how the year will go.

“I’m treating it like it is going to be a normal school year. I really anticipate it being a normal school year,” said parent Amy Wickstrom.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.