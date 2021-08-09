Savannah residents react to COVID update from hospitals

Sky Cams
Monday we’ve heard again that urgent message from our local healthcare leaders how important it is for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday we’ve heard again that urgent message from our local healthcare leaders how important it is for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A good number of the folks WTOC spoke to said they were vaccinated. Even still, with the Delta variant and all we’re learning about it’s transmission, several people WTOC spoke to say they’re still remaining cautious and masking up while at work to keep loved ones at home safe.

One woman says she still masks up to help protect her sick husband from COVID, while another woman wears a mask at work to help prevent brining the virus home to her nieces and nephews.

“Even though I’m vaccinated, I’m still, when I go out, I work in retail. So we have to wear masks, and I still wear my mask, even though I’m vaccinated,” said Rebecca Bullock, vaccinated but still cautious.

“And I also live with little kids and I see a lot of people around me all the time, and I bring it home with me. So I don’t know. So for me personally, I still wear my mask and try to encourage my family members to get vaccinated as well,” said Jennyfer Lucas, vaccinated but still cautious.

There were also a good number of folks who were hesitant to even talk about vaccines, masking and concerns over the Delta variant, not wanting to be seen giving an opinion on the matter.

