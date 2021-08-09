Sky Cams
SC State football enters preseason with 100% vaccination rate

Head coach Buddy Pough observes Monday's preseason practice.
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State football reaches a goal many programs seem hopeful to achieve, 100-percent team vaccination. Head coach Buddy Pough encouraged his guys to get it, and he says they responded.

Pough is grateful for that and to have a fall season. Last year was ripped away because of the virus. S.C. State did have a mini-spring season a few months ago. A small stretch of games that has positively carried over into preseason camp.

Pough believes in what they’re building in Orangeburg.

“It’s a lot of excitement,” said Pough. “We feel like we might be pretty good. At this point, we can’t tell.”

Even though pads were off in Monday’s practice, it’s easy to spot skill on display. Preseason All-MEAC First Team selection, sophomore wideout Shaq Davis, leads a talent-rich unit.

“We got some big guys that can run,” mentioned Pough. “We need to figure out how to throw it to them, though. Corey [Fields] sometimes shoots the ball out there that they can’t quite get to. That’s frustrating as all get out. Let me tell you, if we can hit the guys we’re supposed to hit; then our receiving corps has a chance to be special.”

Pough only digs at starting QB Corey Fields because of his ability to guide what could be a potent offense this fall.

“We give him a hard time because we expect so much of him,” said Pough. “He’s got to actually throw the ball in a way we can make that our main deal. We got to lean on that. That puts pressure on that particular part of his game. We have to figure out how to make that all come together. It starts with accuracy.”

Fields completed 49-percent of his passes in S.C. State’s spring season.

Like Fields, Davis looks to make big strides this fall. He had a very productive spring, hauling in 14 passes in four games for 294 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

“He’s the kind of guy you got to keep your eye on the Darius Leonard kind of stuff,” said Pough referring to the former Bulldog linebacker recently turned highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. “He’s got that kind of abilities. He’s tall enough. He’s fast enough. He has to be mentally tough enough and understanding enough of where he’s supposed to be and when he’s supposed to be there.”

The Bulldogs opener is set for September 4th against Alabama A&M.

