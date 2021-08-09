SCCPSS transportation call center expanded

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is working to improve transportation options for eligible students after a shortage of bus drivers impacted the district’s ability to provide transportation. The shortage of bus drivers has also created traffic concerns for parents and guardians trying to get their children to and from school.

The district has announced the expansion of their transportation call center. If you have a question about new bus routes or your child’s eligibility, you can call 912-395-5591.

The phone line is available weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to noon.

