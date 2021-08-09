Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS transportation call center expanded

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is working to improve transportation options for eligible students after a shortage of bus drivers impacted the district’s ability to provide transportation. The shortage of bus drivers has also created traffic concerns for parents and guardians trying to get their children to and from school.

The district has announced the expansion of their transportation call center. If you have a question about new bus routes or your child’s eligibility, you can call 912-395-5591.

The phone line is available weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
SCCPSS teacher Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
Zamia Chisholm
Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street

Latest News

The LB4 Foundation gave out school supplies to Savannah students in need.
“We’re just proud to be here,” LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive
“We’re just proud to be here:” LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive
“We’re just proud to be here:” LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive
Thousands of students begin moving in to Georgia Southern campus housing
Masks now encouraged but not required in Wayne County schools