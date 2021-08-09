Two new schools planned to handle growth in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Effingham County haven’t been back in the classroom for a week, but already the district is planning for the future. It’s a future they expect to include more students — a lot more students.

“Even with school only being in session for two days, we’ve already experienced some growth over the summer. Our central registration office across the street here has been busy. We’ve had some high numbers come in,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

Those numbers are expected to grow in the Effingham County School District even more over the next few years, which is why they’re getting to work now.

“We’re looking to add a middle school and potentially another elementary school within the next five years just to make sure we stay ahead of the growth,” says Dr. Ford.

Both new schools would be in the southern part of the county, where they’re seeing the most growth. While they’re still looking for land for the elementary school, they’re moving ahead with the middle school.

“My board voted this past week to approve the environmental site assessment for the potential new middle school in the Rincon area behind our current Rincon Elementary,” said Dr. Ford.

The district hopes to close on land for the school off Ackerman Road in the next few months. But even if all goes to plan, it likely wouldn’t be open until 2024.

“Of course, we want to get that process started sooner than later,” Dr. Ford says.

As for expansion work, you could see sooner rather than later.

“Just a few days ago we opened up 14 classrooms at Ebenezer Elementary and currently we’re in the process of looking at additions at Blandford Elementary to hopefully open those doors next fall,” he said.

Also due for an expansion, including two new wings, an auxiliary gym, weight room and football field house?

“Effingham County High School. Of course, that’s going to be about an 18-month project from start to finish,” said Dr. Ford.

Although it’s a lot of work and planning, Dr. Ford sees their growth as a true reflection of the quality of education you can find in his county.

“We’re just so proud that when people move here, that they hang their hat on that they made the move for the school district,” he said.

