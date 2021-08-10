Beaufort businesses hesitant to restrict customers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Carolina, businesses in Beaufort were asked if they’ll be picking up precautions of the past.

Most of the business on Bay Street in Beaufort are in agreement.

“I’d say 90 percent of the people we talk to are like, we’re not wearing a mask again.”

But if COVID cases continue to rise and the city steps in, Eric Thibault, who co-owns an art gallery with his wife, says they’ll abide.

“If city council says you must wear a mask indoors then we would follow it of course... wouldn’t want to,” Thibault said.

The only change right now is the recent reinstating of masks in buildings like city hall, but the 7-day average of cases in the county is at its highest point since January. Leading some businesses to make their own slight adjustments to precautions.

“Currently, we are allowing the customers to do whatever makes them feel the most comfortable. We as employees are wearing masks just to make sure that we are safe and that customers feel safe,” Monkey’s Uncle Toy Store salesman Bobby Reck said.

Reck said that policy has half of the people who enter masking up as they walk in.

“Generally, it seems to be 50/50. Most people are comfortable putting their mask back on to walk into the store and other people are not putting their masks on, but really, we allow it to be up to the customer,” Reck said.

n answering the question of to mask or not to mask, while they may be going it about it different ways both of these stores agree that no matter how you feel about it, the only person who should be answering that question is you.

