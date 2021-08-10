Bulloch Co. leaders monitoring COVID-19 cases as student population moves back

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise and they say they anticipate it will continue as the local population jumps back up for a new school year.

The county’s weekly report Monday showed new case numbers have jumped from 122 to over 200 to almost 400. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says you can point to several things for this jump.

“We’re all getting back together. Schools are getting back. Universities are getting back. I think the expectation is that it will tick up as time goes by,” Wynn said.

As Fall semester begins at Georgia Southern, that means thousands of students returning to the community after summer break. Wynn is also concerned at the rise in COVID patients hospitalized at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The number’s now at 39, with 10 on ventilators.

The bright spot to him is the rate of COVID deaths has fallen- locally and nationally - to a fraction of what it was.

“They know how to take care of COVID patients now. They know how to keep them alive. The medical community is doing their part. I think we, as the public, can voluntarily do some things that will help them,” Wynn said.

He urges people to get vaccinated so schools and other places can continue and hopefully get back to normal.

Wynn continues to urge people to use hand sanitizer, wear masks when around other people and socially distance when possible.

