Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. leaders monitoring COVID-19 cases as student population moves back

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise and they say they anticipate it will continue as the local population jumps back up for a new school year.

The county’s weekly report Monday showed new case numbers have jumped from 122 to over 200 to almost 400. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says you can point to several things for this jump.

“We’re all getting back together. Schools are getting back. Universities are getting back. I think the expectation is that it will tick up as time goes by,” Wynn said.

As Fall semester begins at Georgia Southern, that means thousands of students returning to the community after summer break. Wynn is also concerned at the rise in COVID patients hospitalized at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The number’s now at 39, with 10 on ventilators.

The bright spot to him is the rate of COVID deaths has fallen- locally and nationally - to a fraction of what it was.

“They know how to take care of COVID patients now. They know how to keep them alive. The medical community is doing their part. I think we, as the public, can voluntarily do some things that will help them,” Wynn said.

He urges people to get vaccinated so schools and other places can continue and hopefully get back to normal.

Wynn continues to urge people to use hand sanitizer, wear masks when around other people and socially distance when possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after standoff
Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID restrictions again if needed
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted a total of 2,204...
SC reports 2,204 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as...
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise