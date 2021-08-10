Bulloch Co. superintendent discusses COVID quarantine protocols

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise. They say they anticipate it will continue as the community jumps back up for the new school year.

School district leaders hope they can safely keep students in school with minimum interruptions. They’re allowing some students to attend school even if they’ve been exposed.

Bulloch County’s superintendent says the adjustments to COVID protocols are designed to help keep asymptomatic kids in school and not bounced from one quarantine after another.

This week, the school district announced updates to their COVID policies. Specifically, they won’t require asymptomatic students to quarantine if they’re exposed, even if they’re exposed at school.

Superintendent Charles Wilson says they’re basing this change on Georgia Department of Public Health’s most recent administrative order. It stresses the value of in-person instruction and allows local school districts some latitude in setting guidelines for asymptomatic students exposed in school.

The superintendent says they’re trying to balance student safety and access to education.

“All decisions are a balance. In the balance of a school system, you have to look at the overall well-being of our students- academically, socially, emotionally, psychologically, and of course physically,” Wilson said.

Wilson says exposed students who do show symptoms will be required to quarantine. The district tried to implement something similar last year but drew criticism from some parents and correction from the DPH who instructed them they must require quarantines at that time.

He says they’ll adjust the protocols as local or state numbers change.

The new Georgia Department of Public Health guideline regarding close contact quarantine is below:

“Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine remains the safest way to protect teachers and students from the spread of COVID-19. However, recognizing the importance of in-person learning, schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.”

