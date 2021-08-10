Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A typical summer patter continues this week as high pressure will be the dominate weather feature. Our rain chances remain low and our temps will warm back into the 90s. The best rain chances will be in the afternoon and early evenings. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 may impact our area Sunday into Monday and will need to be monitored closely. It is too early to say what if any impacts we will see.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6(PTC6) is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. There is a 90% chance for tropical development today as it moves west-northwestward at 18 mph towards Puerto Rico. PTC6 is forecast to become tropical storm Fred and move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with a landfall anywhere from Louisiana to Florida. We potentially could see some rain and gusty winds Sunday and Monday but it’s too early to say what IF any impacts we’ll see right now.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 5 kt becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

