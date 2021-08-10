Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Guyton, Ga. has been indicted on charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Brian Ulrich is charged with federal offenses that include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

In the indictment, Ulrich is accused of agreeing to plan and participate in an operation to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote.

The indictment states Ulrich was in communication with other defendants as early as Dec. 31, 2020. In an invite-only message group, Ulrich reportedly posted messages asking about bringing guns and having a second backpack just for ammo. In one message, Ulrich reportedly said, “I will be the guy running around with the budget AR.”

On Jan. 6, Ulrich reportedly entered the east side rotunda doors and exited those same doors within approximately 12 minutes. According to the DOJ, Ulrich also is accused of aggressively berating and taunting law enforcement officers in riot gear guarding the perimeter of the Capitol.

In the seven months since Jan. 6, more than 570 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 170 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.