Invasive tegu lizard sightings continue around S.C.; owners asked to register them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Wildlife officials continue to receive reports of tegu lizard sightings in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said since August 2020, there have been 13 confirmed sightings of free-ranging, non-native black and white tegus. Some of the sightings have been in Darlington County.

Because of the negative impacts on birds such as turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise, black and white tegus and their hybrids were added to the list of “Restricted Non-Native Wildlife” in May.

This regulation means that tegus and their hybrids are prohibited from being brought into South Carolina or reproduced here.

People who own black and white tegus are required to register them with SCDNR by Sept. 25.

SCDNR continues to investigate reports and asks that any sightings be reported to biologist Andrew Grosse. The sightings can also be reported online by CLICKING HERE . If possible, people are asked to submit a picture, location and time and date the animal was seen.

