Lanes of Abercorn Street closed due to crash involving police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Television Circle for a crash.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a police department vehicle was involved in the crash.

Minor injuries were reported. No word on if the injuries were to an officer or other person(s) involved in the crash.

According to police, the closure was expected to last an hour as of 5:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.