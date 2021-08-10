Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID restrictions again if needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in Chatham County, Savannah leaders are weighing all options when it comes to regulating events in public or city-owned spaces.

During his weekly update, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said as local COVID case numbers go up, the city will look at taking actions beyond the mask mandate and encouraging businesses to require masks indoors. Mayor Johnson was asked what additional actions means, beyond what the city is already doing, and he said if they must start restricting even more than they’ll do it.

“If that means cancelling or restricting the size of public events, we’ll do that. Obviously, we don’t want to do that,” he said.

With the rate of new cases climbing to levels we haven’t seen since the height of the pandemic, he was asked what the threshold for additional action would be.

“It’s all based on the numbers,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson said if the numbers dictate that events need to be scaled back, then they’ll consult with local health leaders and scale them back.

“If it doesn’t change, then we can’t have those events. We just can’t have them,” he said.

The mayor also mentioned permitting for larger-scale events hosted in public spaces in the coming months might stop altogether, too.

Mayor Johnson again emphasized the need for more people to get vaccinated, including those within the city organization.

“Most of our employees are probably not vaccinated. It’s probably somewhere near 50/50. And we’re not shutting down again,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor was asked if mandating vaccines for city employees is being considered, and he said it’s not on the table today.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.