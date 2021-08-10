SC reports 2,204 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted a total of 2,204 newly-detected COVID-19 cases in the state based on test results collected Sunday.

The latest tests included 1,954 cases detected by PCR tests and 250 detected from rapid tests.

The report included 11 confirmed deaths. Three of the 11 were in the Lowcountry, with Charleston, Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties each reporting one death.

The results came from 16,717 tests conducted with a percent positive of 15.5%, DHEC says. That’s an increase over Saturday’s 12.3%, but a decrease from last Wednesday’s high of nearly 20%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 645,859 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 527,409 cases detected using PCR tests and 118,450 detected with rapid tests.

The state’s death toll stands at 8,808 confirmed and 1,884 probable deaths.

South Carolina has now performed more than 8.7 million tests since the pandemic began.







