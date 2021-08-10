SCCPSS releases COVID-19 data for week ending August 6; 224 students tested positive and 1127 quarantined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has released their first weekly update of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The data was collected through Friday, August 6.

SCCPSS reports 224 students tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,127 are quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-positive person. For school personnel, 46 have tested positive and 72 are quarantined. SCCPSS confirmed that these case numbers include students who tested positive before the start of the school year and never attended class.

