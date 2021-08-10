Taking Care of Business: Budding Success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 50 years. That’s how long one local florist has been doing business in Savannah.

Lester’s Florist hit that milestone just this week.

“I thought I could get rich and get enough money that I wouldn’t have to work so hard and be my own boss.”

That was the dream for Lester Anthony when he first opened Lester’s Florist. But as we know dreams, don’t come easy.

“Starting out, it took a lot of time and motivation to try to get to 50 years,” said Lester.

Luckily for him, his job never really felt like work.

“You’ve got to love what you do because not every day is going to be a good day.”

For Lester some of the toughest days came this past year.

“I thought we probably would fail.”

People cutting back on flowers, including some of his most reliable buyers.

“A lot of things was happening like you couldn’t get into the hospitals with the flowers,” Lester said.

Not to mention funeral homes were limiting services if even holding them at all, taking a big chunk out of his business. But despite being down, Lester didn’t count himself out.

Because in a time when communication was key, he knew his flowers could help send a message.

“Flowers say a whole lot. It makes you smile sometimes; roses show you that you love them,” said Lester.

Sure enough, in time his business bounced back.

Although he once dreamed his business would make him rich, now his dream is to use it to plant seeds that might help his community grow into something truly beautiful.

“Be yourself and try to do what you can to help others and that will make a big difference.”

