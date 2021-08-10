Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves into the Caribbean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Potential Tropical Cyclone, or “PTC” 6 formed east of the Lesser Antilles Monday afternoon.

Potential Tropical Cyclone is a “term used in NWS advisory products to describe a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours.” - NOAA.

#PTC6 | 5AM Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is making its way towards the Lesser Antilles and will impact the Greater Antilles through the rest of the week. Whatever is left of this system will emerge over the Bahamas, Florida Straits or southeastern Gulf this weekend. pic.twitter.com/2LotvkE3O4 — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 10, 2021

The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred as it moves west-northwest toward Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic; impacting the Greater Antilles over the next few days. Whatever is left of it emerges in the Bahamas or southeast Gulf late this week.

From there, a track into the Gulf is most likely - more significant impacts are possible along the west coast of Florida possibly as far west as he central Gulf Coast. We’ll be watching it closely. Either way, a boost in our chance of rain is expected Sunday into early next work-week. Anything more than that is, purely, speculation at this point.

Keep an eye on the forecast over the next several days and the team will keep you updated.

