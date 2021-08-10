TUESDAY | Classic summer weather is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today’s forecast is basically a carbon copy of Monday’s. The day begins dry, to mostly dry, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. It’s a humid morning.

Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 10 degrees. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and early evening.

One, or two, thunderstorms could produce really heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The chance of rain dwindles this evening. The process repeats itself Wednesday. Drier, hotter weather Thursday and Friday. We will be watching to see what the tropics do this weekend.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE SIX -

An organized area of showers and storms is spinning through the southern Atlantic this morning. While not a tropical system at 5 a.m., it is forecast to become tropical Storm Fred later today and impact Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Thursday. By later Thursday or Friday, the system is forecast to emerge into the Bahamas or southeastern Gulf. Where it goes from there is still uncertain. Residents from the central Gulf Coast to along the western and southern coast of Florida need to keep a closer eye on this system. Right now a boost in scattered rain chances is most likely; Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great ay,

Cutter

