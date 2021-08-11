Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. pediatrician worried by no mask rules in classrooms

(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The start of school is just days away now in Beaufort County.

Several Beaufort County parents earlier this week said they would not be sending their children in with a mask. A pediatrician though, strongly disagreed with those parents and Governor Henry McMaster’s proviso.

“I just feel like it’s really shortsighted if they continue to be so stubborn about the masking. It’s going to be hard with the Delta variant anyway, so I don’t think we have a lot of hope without universal masking at this point,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Kurt Ellenberger said.

Even now, before school is back in session, Dr. Ellenberger says the hospital is seeing a rise in child COVID cases.

“We’re having several positive cases in the pediatric population pretty much every day from the ER. Thankfully most of the kids aren’t requiring hospitalization, but we did have three hospitalizations last week with COVID,” he said.

He went on to say those were the first child hospitalizations Beaufort Memorial has had throughout the entire pandemic, and he’s worried it will only get worse with the start of school.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

