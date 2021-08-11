Beaufort Co. planning to improve access to waterways

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Being a coastal area, Beaufort County is faced with some unique issues.

Not every boat landing in Beaufort County is in as good of shape as the one on Broad River. In fact, the county’s been getting requests for improvement on a few of the 28 boat landings countywide, and now it’s forced them into action.

“The county is kind of stuck in a rock and a hard place.”

County Administrator Chris Ophardt says it’s difficult to decide where to allocate how much money.

“We don’t want to put money into something that then within a short period of time we have to rip down and then rebuild, when we could just wait another couple months or maybe a year and then rebuild it the right way,” Ophardt said.

So, their solution to this is a comprehensive look at each boat landing in the area to assess which get money for repair and which will have to be completely re-done.

“It’s a master plan for our boat landings countywide. We’re looking to put that out and have a proposal come back from a contract consultant team to tell us what we should do and prioritize our funds on the boat ramps we own and maintain,” Beaufort County Assistant Administrator of Engineering Jared Fralix said.

One specific ramp Ophardt and Fralix mentioned would cost $12,000-15,000 to add an ADA accessible ramp to, but that’s only one of many problem areas.

“Just like this boat ramp we have other needs at other boat ramps that other residents and citizens have identified.”

Fralix also acknowledged that the county is slacking on ADA accessibility for these ramps and says righting that is also part of the plan.

“ADA accessibility is something that we prioritize and will have at each of our facilities. We recognize that some of our facilities aren’t at the level that they need to be at currently. So, we aim to fix that.

While this master plan may fix problems, it certainly won’t be the immediate help that some are looking for. But the county says they’re looking to do this right, not quick.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.