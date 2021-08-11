Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.
The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.
The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.
Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.
Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.
The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.
