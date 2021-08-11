Sky Cams
Chatham County breaks multiple COVID-19 records

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than half of people living in Chatham County have one dose of the vaccine, even fewer people are fully vaccinated. Local health leaders continue to emphasize, that’s driving infections to record numbers.

Now nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, Chatham County has another record breaking day yesterday in numbers of hospitalizations, the 7 day rolling average and the community transmission index.

According to the Coastal Health District, in Chatham County the 7-day rolling average which shows the number of newly diagnosed cases over the 7 previous days. On Tuesday it is at 204.7. On July 12, the data was 17.3.

The Community Transmission Index in the county is the newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents, that has gone from 76 one month ago to 848 this week.

And the big concern from local doctors is the number of hospitalizations that continue to climb, one month ago there were 28 COVID patients in local hospitals, Tuesday there were 208 hospitalized COVID patients.

Local health leaders say the only way to get numbers down is to get vaccinated.

“We’ve had numerous patients who are struggling to breathe who are asking to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Kenny, the ER Director at St. Joseph’s. “But we are having to tell them it is too late for them. I’m trying to encourage them to pass the message along to their friends and family to encourage them to get vaccinated.”

COVID numbers continue to break record highs in the coastal empire and doctors expect this trend to continue for a few weeks. They are encouraging anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated and also continue to practice the three W’s; wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.

