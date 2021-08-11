Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A grand jury has charged two coaches with murder and child cruelty in the death of a Georgia high school basketball player who suffered a heat stroke after practicing outdoors in nearly 100-degree weather.

Court records indicate the Atlanta-area grand jury indicted Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer last month. Sixteen-year-old Imani Bell was a junior at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County. She was participating in required conditioning drills for the girls’ basketball team in August 2019 when she collapsed after running up the football stadium steps. She died later that day of heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

Court records don’t list an attorney for either defendant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
SCCPSS releases COVID-19 data for week ending August 6; 224 students tested positive and 1127 quarantined
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Monday we’ve heard again that urgent message from our local healthcare leaders how important it...
Savannah residents react to COVID update from hospitals
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies
Records: Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia in 2020
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Georgia county could mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers